RAZORBACKS REPORT: Job one: Don't let Gators run

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas defensive coaches and personnel said Tuesday that slowing the run game of No. 11 Florida is the first order of business for Saturday's game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"This week we're just focused on stopping the run," safety De'Andre Coley said.

"We've just focused more on the basics of using our physicality and our technique," defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter said. "We're going back to the basics so we can simplify it to play hard and play fast. That's what we've been doing lately in practice."

Auburn ran for 543 yards, a record for an Arkansas opponent, while trouncing the Hogs 56-3 on Oct. 22.

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema hinted Monday there could be tweaks to personnel or packages as the Razorbacks prepare for the Gators.

Ledbetter, who has been playing the 3-technique tackle, said he's worked at end in some packages this week.

"As far as playing at the end position, I feel like I can set that edge better, set the edge at crucial moments," he said.

Defensive line coach Rory Segrest said the versatility on Arkansas' defensive front should come into play.

"The great thing for our D-line is we've got some guys that can give us some different things in different situations," Segrest said. "I've got some moving parts. Not to reveal anything, but we've got some guys we feel like can help us in certain areas, and we're going to get them on the field in those positions."

Defensive dings

Safety De'Andre Coley said his right ankle has been on the mend since he stepped in a pothole the Wednesday before Arkansas' loss at Auburn. Coley sat out the first half on suspension and did not play in the second half.

"My ankle's doing good," Coley said. "I finally got to run a little full speed out there today. That felt really good."

Defensive end Deatrich Wise got a little work at Tuesday's practice as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

"He tried to do a little bit today," said defensive line coach Rory Segrest, who added that he's not sure whether Wise will be available Saturday. "It's going to be a day-by-day deal."

Ellis a finalist

Linebacker Brooks Ellis was named Tuesday as one of 12 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy and a national scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

Ellis and the other 11 finalists, who were selected from a pool of 156 semifinalists, will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship for receiving the honor. The nickname for the Campbell Trophy is the "Academic Heisman."

"That's big time," Arkansas linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves said. "Brooksie is a 4.0 student and is going to be a doctor and all those types of things. It doesn't get better than that."

Bielema bye week

Coach Bret Bielema's teams at Wisconsin and Arkansas have a combined record of 21-9 when having more than one week to prepare for an opponent.

The 21-9 record, for a winning percentage of .700, includes 10-1 in season openers, 4-4 in bowl games and 7-4 in traditional in-season open dates. The Razorbacks are 2-3 coming off traditional open dates under Bielema, with losses to Auburn and Mississippi State in 2013; a loss to Alabama and a victory over LSU in 2014; and a 54-46 victory over Auburn in four overtimes last year.

Target talk

Safety De'Andre Coley said he understands he has to make better decisions to avoid the targeting fouls that got him ejected against Texas A&M and Mississippi, and he's talked to Coach Bret Bielema and defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads about it.

"I've got to focus on doing some things better," Coley said. "Instead of getting that targeting call, I've just got to be a smarter football player.

"I've just got to focus on staying below the head so I won't get those targeting calls. ... I go back and watch the film, I'm kind of mad at myself and mad at the call, but I've just got to be a smart football player."

Gator connection

Linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves started to say he might have to make a friendly wager on Saturday's game with his son, former Gators cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III, but he reversed course.

"You can't bet on athletics, not even with my son," Hargreaves said. "So we won't be doing that, either, but I'm sure it'll be interesting."

Hargreaves III is a rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hargreaves' daughter, Chanelle, is a freshman on the Florida volleyball team.

Tube talk

CBS exercised its six-day option this week, putting off its choice for the 2:30 p.m. kickoff slot on Nov. 12 until late Saturday or Sunday. The Razorbacks host LSU that day, on which CBS will hold a doubleheader. The order of selection for the games will be CBS' 2:30 p.m. slot; ESPN's 6 p.m. slot; CBS' 11 a.m. slot; and the SEC Network's 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. slots.

Mississippi State at Alabama has been chosen for ESPN's 11 a.m. game, and Vanderbilt at Missouri has been taken as the SEC Network's 2:30 p.m. game.

Shannon effect?

There are differing opinions on the impact of Florida associate head coach and linebackers coach Randy Shannon, who was on Bret Bielema's staffs at Arkansas in 2013-14, for Saturday's game.

"With Coach Shannon having been there a little bit, it gives us a little perspective on what their mindset was during a bye week, how they go about their preparation during that week and obviously the old back to basics thing," Florida Coach Jim McElwain said.

Bielema noted that Shannon and Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith overlapped on the staff in 2014, when the Razorbacks ranked 10th in the country in total defense.

"As far as evolution of signals and stuff, we pretty much go back every year -- several times during the course of the year -- and change it up," Bielema said. "I think that's a factor in every game in today's world, just because you do have people obviously on sidelines that are designated to do those things. You have to be smart about what you're going."

Bielema said he thought Shannon's player evaluations could play a role.

Almost a TD

Cornerback Ryan Pulley, who returned an interception for a touchdown against Texas State earlier this season, almost had another score at Auburn.

Pulley was in position to intercept a Sean White pass on Auburn's second series, and had a clear path to the end zone, but he dropped the ball.

"I jumped the route, but I took my eyes off the ball for a second," Pulley said. "I was ready to score. But that's behind us. I'm moving forward and ready to see if I can make more big plays."

Sports on 11/02/2016