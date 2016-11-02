Judge to GOP: Tell of poll-watch deals

NEW YORK -- The Republican National Committee, accused last week of scheming to suppress turnout from minority groups on Election Day, was ordered to turn over to Democratic leaders any evidence of deals struck with Donald Trump's campaign to have citizens observe polling places.

That includes any written or verbal agreements relating to voter fraud, ballot security, poll watching and poll monitoring, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez said in a ruling Monday. The Republican leadership was given until today to comply with the order.

Vazquez denied the Democratic National Committee's requests for other information, saying that given the tight timetable, it wasn't reasonable to force the Republicans to turn over all communications relating to statements about precinct monitoring and about ensuring "ballot integrity" made by Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

He ordered the Trump campaign to submit affidavits that outline areas being targeted for precinct monitoring and the reasons for doing so.

[INTERACTIVE: 2016 election coverage]

The Democratic National Committee said in an Oct. 26 court filing that the Republican Party should be held in contempt for violating a 1982 agreement under which the RNC pledged not to intimidate voters as they enter a polling place.

"Trump has falsely and repeatedly told his supporters that the November 8 election will be 'rigged' based upon fabricated claims of voter fraud in 'certain areas' or 'certain sections' of key states," the DNC's lawyers said in the filing. "Unsurprisingly, those 'certain areas' are exclusively communities in which large minority voting populations reside."

Vazquez earlier rejected the DNC's request for a temporary restraining order against the Republican National Committee but said he would make a final ruling after the hearing and before the election. A hearing over the allegations is scheduled for Friday in Newark, N.J., federal court.

The Trump campaign's spokesman, Hope Hicks, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment on the ruling. Rajiv Parikh, a lawyer for the DNC, didn't immediately return a call.

The case is Democratic National Committee v. Republican National Committee.

A Section on 11/02/2016