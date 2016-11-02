Labor Department penalizes company after amputation at Arkansas plant

A Belgium-based company was penalized by the U.S. Department of Labor after one of its employees sustained an amputation at its Van Buren plant.

In a news release, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said a Bekaert Corp. employee suffered the amputation while trying to untangle moving wire.

Bekaert, which transforms and coats steel wires, also owns a plant in Rogers.

In its citation, the administration said employees in the plant’s redraw department were exposed to “unguarded pinch points” on and before July 7. It was not clear when the amputation occurred.

Bekaert has 15 business days to pay its $124,710 fine, request an informal conference with the administration's area director or contest the citation and penalties.

The news release said the administration cited the company’s Van Buren facility for the same violation — the unguarded pinch points — in April 2015. The Labor Department's website said the administration also found a similar violation in November 2011.

“Despite our warnings, Bekaert Corporation has allowed unsafe activities to occur and now a worker has suffered an amputation as a result,” said Carlos Reynolds, the administration’s area director, in the release. “This employer must take seriously its responsibility to protect the safety and health of its employees. We will continue to inspect and cite this facility until the company properly guards its machinery and complies with all safety requirements.”