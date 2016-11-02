Latest emails ado puts Obama in tough spot

WASHINGTON -- The latest clamor over emails involving Hillary Clinton's staff has put Barack Obama in a spot where no president wants to be: caught between his attorney general, his FBI director and his preferred White House successor.

With accusations of political interference flying, Obama is trying to keep his distance as an internal government spat bursts into public view. In a bit of unwelcome irony, Obama's strict adherence to the notion of judicial independence, preached throughout his years in office, has hamstrung his efforts to defend Clinton against a GOP onslaught.

Democrats hope Obama's hands-off approach to the FBI forms a powerful contrast to Donald Trump, whose insistence that Clinton should be in prison seems to skip a few steps of due process. But on Monday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest was left to explain how Obama could be silent about an explosive issue.

"I'll neither defend nor criticize what Director Comey has decided to communicate to the public about this investigation," Earnest said, referring to FBI Director James Comey. During an hour-plus-long briefing that focused almost exclusively on Comey's decision, Earnest used some version of that formulation -- "neither defend nor criticize" -- 10 times.

Criticism of Comey has mushroomed since his Friday announcement in a letter to Congress that the FBI is investigating emails potentially relevant to the Clinton investigation to see whether they contain classified information.

In an airing of internal disagreement, some Justice Department officials blamed the FBI by making clear to reporters that they had cautioned Comey against notifying Congress just before Tuesday's election and that he'd ignored their advice.

The emails were found during an unrelated investigation involving former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of a close Clinton aide. Comey's letter said it was unclear what the emails would show or whether they'd be significant, leaving voters at a loss to know whether they should rethink their choice for president. The FBI did not release a timeline for its investigation.

Earnest said Obama believes strongly in longtime FBI and Justice Department traditions "that limit public discussion of investigations." Earnest declined to fault Comey for the decision to pursue the opposite approach. Earnest argued that he couldn't second-guess the FBI director without knowing all the circumstances behind his decision.

The White House has opted to praise Comey -- "he's a man of good character," Earnest said -- and U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, while glossing over the difficult question that voters now face about what and whom to believe.

But Earnest did concede at least one point: Comey's letter, intended to keep Congress in the loop, had backfired.

"Clearly it had the opposite of the intended effect," Earnest said. "I think we can all agree on that."

