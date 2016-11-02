Lawsuit: Allow new vote for some Arkansans on medical marijuana plan

LITTLE ROCK — A lawsuit says some Arkansas voters who backed a medical marijuana proposal disqualified from the ballot should be allowed a second chance to vote on a competing proposal.

Three Arkansas residents asked a federal judge Wednesday to require polls to display a prominent notice that votes won't be counted for the marijuana proposal, known as Issue 7. The state Supreme Court disqualified the measure last week. The suit asks that the notice say votes cast on the competing measure, Issue 6, will still be counted.

The lawsuit asks that voters who supported Issue 7 but not Issue 6 before the ruling be allowed to vote for Issue 6 if they fill out an affidavit stating they would have backed the competing measure if they knew it was the only option.