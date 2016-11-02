Home /
Little Rock man punched in face, robbed, police say
By Emma Pettit
A Little Rock man was robbed Tuesday after he was punched in the face by a man he didn't know while walking in Little Rock, according to police.
The 34-year-old victim told officers he was walking south on Cumberland Street near the 300 block of East Seventh Street around 10:21 a.m. when a man approached him, punched in the eye and stole his black cloth wallet, according to a Little Rock police report.
The victim said because it happened so fast, he did not get a good look at the assailant, according to the report. His right eye and cheek were swollen, and there was blood on his white T-shirt, the report said.
No suspect was identified.
