Little Rock man gets prison time for pocketing $182,000 intended to feed children
This article was published today at 4:45 p.m.
A Little Rock man who in March pleaded guilty to stealing money intended to feed children was sentenced Wednesday to almost two years in prison, a U.S. attorney said.
In a news release, Christopher Thyer, the U.S. attorney for Arkansas' Eastern District, said Judge James Moody Jr. sentenced 52-year-old Reuben Nims to 21 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
On March 8, Nims admitted he took $182,728.65 that was supposed to go to his organization, “Blessed Thru Success,” a program that was designed to feed low-income students, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The news release said no children were fed at the program’s “feeding site” on Rodney Parham Road.
The judge also ordered Nims to pay restitution on the $182,728.65 he took.
