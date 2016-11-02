Everything Mike Anderson said Wednesday

— Arkansas coach Mike Anderson previews Arkansas' second exhibition game with Emporia State.

Mike Anderson

— The feedback he got from watching the tape of the Central Missouri game, he liked how some players played on the defensive side of the ball.

— Manny Watkins and Jaylen Barford rebounded the ball well.

— Defense triggered offense.

— Looks for significantly improved shooting.

— The second unit provided big minutes and lifted the team.

— Arlando Cook did a good job in the second half doing what he's typically done in practice.

— Wants there to be more talking on defense.

— Watkins' energy is always there, but you're seeing some of the skill part of his game, too. He's attacking, using his floater and getting to the line.

— Barford has peripheral vision and can set up plays. It's pretty impressive when you can get balls to guys in tight positions for baskets.

— Barford's rebounding is a bonus and should help Moses Kingsley. Kingsley should average more rebounds, but can go after shots more if he knows they have people who will get rebounds.

— Adrio Bailey impressed in the minutes he played and will get more time this week.

— Defense will earn playing time, not offense.

— Cook will play more Friday since he can play in the first half. They wanted that skilled 4. Dustin Thomas, Bailey and Brachen Hazen all fit that mold, too, which provides that competition.

— Hasn't thought about the starting lineup, but the plan is to go with the same one they used last week.

— Defense created easy offense.

— Thought some of the players had nerves last week, which is to be expected. Hopefully it gets better this week.

— He thinks they'll make shots. Wants great ball movement, defensive intensity and to work the ball inside.

— Wants better spacing on offense to open up the floor for them to create.

— Again, wants them to talk on defense and get more consistency with rotations to ensure there's no drop-off.

— Plans to play people 20-25 minutes at the most. Looking for rotations, consistency and players talking.

— Emporia State will run a bunch of sets and screen a lot, which will for Hogs to talk on defense. ESU averaged 11 offensive rebounds a game last year.

— Thinks this is a much better shooting team than it showed. They've knocked down shots in practice.

— They've done homework and worked extremely hard on recruiting. They're looking forward to having a very successful day and period.

— Never thinks about a 29-0 exhibition record. Bob Holt reminded him.

— There are a lot more guys ready to play at this level than there were before they went on the trip to Spain.

— Players weren't satisfied with their performance against Central Missouri, so he wants to see how they respond Friday.

— More players are coming from the "I" stage and progressing to the "we" stage.

— Has thought about doing one of the secret scrimmages with another Division I team. May do it next year. They have a lot of requests for that. Thinks there's a lot of validity to it. Thought with this team, two exhibitions would help them.

— Scrimmages give a more true evaluation of where a team is at than an exhibition. Better team and you can tailor how the scrimmage goes to allow teams to work on different stuff.