• Glamour magazine's annual Women of the Year list always takes in a lot of territory, from noteworthy fashionistas and sports heroes to social justice activists and business leaders. Enter Bono: The first Man of the Year among the magazine's Women of the Year, all to be honored at a Nov. 14 ceremony in Los Angeles. "We've talked for years about whether to honor a man at Women of the Year, and we've always kind of put the kibosh on it. You know, men get a lot of awards and aren't exactly hurting in the celebration and honors department," said Cindi Leive, Glamour's editor-in-chief. "But it started to seem that that might be an outdated way of looking at things, and there are so many men who really are doing wonderful things for women these days. Some men get it, and Bono is one of those guys." Glamour's other 2016 honorees include fashion designer Miuccia Prada; International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde; Islamic State kidnap survivor Nadia Murad; Black Lives Matter activists Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi; and model Ashley Graham. Leive said the U2 frontman has turned his attention squarely on women and girls who need it the most, those in extreme poverty around the world. Last year, Bono and his One campaign launched a "Poverty is Sexist" movement, armed with facts and figures. About 62 million girls are denied a right to education around the world, according to a One report, and half a billion women can't read. Bono said in a statement that the battle for gender equality won't be won unless men step up and lead alongside women. "We're largely responsible for the problem, so we have to be involved in the solutions," he said.

• Tyler Perry said he felt more grateful than surprised after his latest Madea movie topped the North American box office for a second-straight week, but he also observed that the nation was ready for a laugh. "What this country needed more than anything after all this political campaign, all those police shootings and all this hatred, the country needed a laugh," he said. "I think with the success of Madea, it speaks to the opportunity of laughing rather than going heavy. The timing is what it is." Boo! A Madea Halloween took the No. 1 spot, earning more than $17.2 million over the weekend for a two-week total of $52.6 million. His comedy horror film featuring a tough-talking grandmother topped Tom Hanks' Inferno, Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and Ben Affleck's The Accountant. Perry, who introduced the Madea character in 1999, said he felt confident about the film after his Madea on the Run tour drew diverse crowds. "To see it show up in the box office, to see what I already saw in theaters, it's very powerful," he said. "I'm grateful. Eighteen years. That character. People still love the franchise. Who knew?"

A Section on 11/02/2016