Wreck kills 3 Halloween revelers; 7 hurt

CHUNKY, Miss. — A pickup slammed into a small utility trailer carrying 10 Halloween revelers in a small Mississippi town, killing a mother and her two daughters, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened after dark Monday night as both vehicles were traveling westbound on U.S. 80, said Staff Sgt. Andy West of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The other seven people on the trailer, including three children, two teenagers, and a woman, were sent to three hospitals, West said. Their conditions were not immediately known. Initially, authorities said six people were in critical condition. West did not know the age and gender of the seventh injured person.

Killed were Kristina Shaver, 33, and her daughters, Baylie, 8, and Brooke, 2, all from the small town of Chunky, authorities said. The driver of the Jeep that was pulling the trailer, Terry Smith, 58, of Chunky, and his two passengers escaped injury, as did the driver of the pickup, Chase Cook, 20, of Decatur, authorities said. No one has been charged.

Two buses collide in Baltimore; 6 dead

BALTIMORE — A school bus was blocks away from its first stop Tuesday morning when it rear-ended a car and then ricocheted off a roadside pillar into an oncoming commuter bus in a pre-dawn crash that killed at least six people and injured 10, authorities said.

There were virtually no skid marks at the crash scene, suggesting no braking by the 67-year-old school bus driver, who was killed, and leading to what Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith called a working theory that he had suffered some sort of medical emergency.

The 33-year-old driver of the Maryland Transit Administration bus also died at the scene, along with four of her 12 passengers, Smith said. The only other occupant of the school bus, an aide, suffered minor injuries, Smith said. The car driver also survived with minor injuries. All eight of the surviving commuter bus riders were hurt, two of them critically, he said.

All the victims were adults. Police have not yet released any of their names, pending notification of relatives.

Smith said an autopsy will help determine whether the school bus driver had any medical conditions that could have contributed to the crash.

U.S. data show home-schooling surge

Approximately 1.8 million U.S. children were homeschooled in 2012, more than double the number who were home-schooled in 1999, when the federal government began gathering data on national home-schooling trends, according to estimates released Tuesday.

The increase was fastest between 1999 and 2007, then slowed between 2007 and 2012, according to the estimates from the National Center for Education Statistics.

The figures show that most home-schoolers were white and living above the poverty line in 2012. An estimated 4 in 10 home-schoolers had parents who graduated from college, while about 1 in 10 had parents whose formal education ended before they graduated from high school.

About one-third live in rural areas, while slightly more than one-third live in the suburbs and slightly less than onethird live in cities.

Researchers conducted the home-schooling survey of a nationally representative sample of students via telephone from 1999 to 2007, and by mail in 2012.

In Oregon jail, Bundy vows to stand fast

PORTLAND, Ore. — The leader of a federal wildlife refuge takeover in Oregon said his group will “continue to stand” after he and six others were acquitted last week of charges in the case.

Ammon Bundy told The Oregonian/OregonLive in a phone call from the Multnomah County jail Monday that it was their duty to stand.

“We did it peacefully,” Bundy said. “We did it legally, and the jury’s verdicts confirmed that.”

Bundy said the trial ended in “another example of the government not following the law” when U.S. marshals arrested his attorney for challenging the judge’s order to keep him in custody.

Bundy remains in jail because he still faces charges in the 2014 standoff at his father’s Nevada ranch.

Bundy, 41, of Emmett, Idaho, testified that he proposed the armed takeover to draw attention to the case of two Oregon ranchers who he believes were unjustly imprisoned for setting fire to public land, and to protest federal mismanagement of vast tracts of land in the West.

He called for prosecutors to drop charges against other occupiers, set for a February trial on the same conspiracy charge.