Nepal canal dug to head off flood

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Soldiers and villagers have finished digging through rocks and boulders to drain a glacial lake just south of Mount Everest, bringing the water to a safe level and possibly preventing a surge that could have flooded several villages, officials said Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Bharat Lal Shrestha, who led the team of soldiers during the six-month project, said they were able to lower Imja Lake’s water level by 11 feet, averting the immediate risk of an outburst.

Imja, at an elevation of 16,400 feet, is considered one of the most likely glacial lakes to burst its banks because it keeps rising every year from melting snow and ice from the Himalayan mountains.

Forty soldiers working with about 100 villagers dug through boulders and rocks to build an outlet to drain out as much as 141 million cubic feet of water from the lake.

The team was sent after years of warning from environmental groups that the glacial lake, which is up to 500 feet deep, could overflow at any time, causing flash floods that could sweep many villages.

A devastating earthquake that struck Nepal in April 2015 is believed to have made the lake even more unstable.

Shrestha said at least five villages right beneath the lake with a total of about 8,000 people would have been in danger of being flooded if the lake had burst its banks.