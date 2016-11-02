North Little Rock man sentenced to 15 years in child-porn case

A North Little Rock man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of child-porn possession, the attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Court records show Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Chris Piazza sentenced 42-year-old Anthony Farisa on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty.

Piazza, a registered sex offender in Wisconsin, was arrested in 2015, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office said in a news release.

Jail records show Farisa has been in the Pulaski County jail since April 20.