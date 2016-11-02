Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 02, 2016, 5:57 p.m.
Police: Drunken trucker was trying to change pants, crashed

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:28 p.m.

WILLISTON, Vt. — Vermont state police say a drunken tractor-trailer driver was trying to change his pants while driving when his truck went off a road and rolled on its side.

Police say 62-year-old Meriden, Conn., resident Allen R. Johnson Sr. had a blood alcohol level of 0.21 percent, five times the legal limit for operating a commercial motor vehicle on a public highway.

The truck rolled onto its side on Interstate 89 in Williston on Wednesday morning.

Police say Johnson was standing up between the front cab seats trying to change his pants while driving.

Johnson is charged with driving under the influence and negligent operation. He's been taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and can't be reached for comment.

