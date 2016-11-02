Police: Man arrested in California, children kidnapped in Arkansas found safe

An Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday after kidnapping his 6-year-old twin children on Thursday and fleeing to California, authorities said.

Aaron Young, 24, of Osceola was arrested by the Sacramento Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Team on an outstanding felony warrant around 7 p.m. after officials tracked him to a residence in south Sacramento, according to a news release.

The children, Aaron and Aaerion, were both unharmed and taken into protective custody, officials said. Young did not have legal custody of the twins, according to the release.

Young was apprehended without incident and booked into the Sacramento County main jail, the release said.

He is being held without bail while he awaits his extradition hearing, officials said.

A court date is scheduled for Thursday, according to the Sacramento County jail roster.