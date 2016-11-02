VIDEOS: Little Rock SWAT unit responds to report of armed man holed up in motel room

Little Rock police's SWAT unit responded to an armed man in a motel off Interstate 30 on Wednesday morning, a spokesman said.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said police received the call about 9:30 a.m. Police were originally assisting Russellville police on a report of a stolen car.

Police believe the man is holed up inside the Z-Motel at 12824 Interstate 30 with at least one weapon, McClanahan said.

The man, who police did not identify, is a known to be violent, McClanahan said. He said the man is the target of two warrants regarding crimes in Saline County.

Police found the man's girlfriend outside the motel, which has been evacuated, and questioned her, which led them to believe he's inside.

McClanahan said a hostage negotiator is at the scene. He described the situation as fluid and said that police are taking a wait-and-see approach. He could not say if the man has been in contact with the negotiator.

Traffic on I-30 was slowing in front of the motel as of 11 a.m. Police blocked the frontage road leading to the motel at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church. At 10:53 a.m., a SWAT armored vehicle sped down the frontage road toward the motel.

