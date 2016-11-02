Quake leaves Italian village in ruin; roads cut off

CASTELLUCCIO DI NORCIA, Italy -- Some houses are collapsed outright, pancaked piles of stones and plaster. A pair of skis sticks out. Some houses are cracked open neatly, exposing living rooms frozen in time.

The central Italian mountain village of Castelluccio di Norcia, among the most heavily hit by Sunday's earthquake, is known for the beautiful blossoms of its lentil fields and its historic charm. Now it's a ghost town.

With the roads cut off, almost all of the 300 inhabitants have been evacuated by helicopter. They all survived after an earlier quake in August prompted them to move into safer housing like camper vans or containers.

But a small group of 13 hardy souls refuses to leave. Mostly farmers, they want to stay close to their cattle, sheep and horses -- their livelihoods, without which they would truly have nothing left to return for.

"Practically we've returned to the stone age," said Augusto Coccia, 65.

He was among the farmers housed in containers in the town square, eating breakfast, when the earthquake struck. It bounced the containers about and filled the air with a thick fog of dust.

The 6.6-magnitude tremor, the country's most powerful in 36 years, pulled down buildings and historic churches in villages across the Appenine mountains. In Castelluccio, the ground is now as much as 2 feet lower, according to the national geophysics institute.

The town's plight is worsened by the fact that the roads are cut off. Rescue helicopters carried in the bare necessities -- food and water -- on Sunday but little else.

Coccia and the others who stayed behind cook under the open sky with gas canisters. They have no heating, electricity or constant water supply. The temperature drops to as low as 20 degrees at night.

"The medical supplies were delivered to us today. It's been three days since we requested them, but it's very hard to get them to us," he said.

Besides helicopter, the only way to get to Castelluccio is by using four-wheel drive over an hour and a half of rough terrain. Some residents of the area made the trip, as did forest rangers, with whom reporters traveled.

Among those making their way to Castelluccio on Tuesday was Vincenzo Brandimarte, 63. He had recently built an inn there using modern earthquake-resistant planning -- and it was one of the few buildings that did not collapse or crack.

"Today I began to cry when I saw the town with my own eyes," he said. "This is worse than war. If it had been a real war, maybe the town wouldn't have been destroyed to this extent."

As of Tuesday, 15,000 people from the region some 62 miles north of Rome were being given shelter. That's on top of 2,000 who remain displaced from the quake in August, which left 300 dead.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi visited the town of Preci with his wife to survey the damage, meet some of the displaced people and participate in an open-air Mass for All Saints' Day.

"We will rebuild everything in a timely manner," he said, according to news agency ANSA. He called on people to accept the offer of relocation, stressing that the police presence had been beefed up to avoid looting and that tents are not a long-term solution in winter.

But farmers like Coccia argue that leaving is not an option, as they do not want to leave their herds alone. Wolves are a problem, in particular for sheep. There is a shortage of water and feed for the animals. And the animals need barns within weeks to be able to withstand the cold.

As rescue operations proceeded Tuesday, aftershocks continued at a rate of several per hour, keeping people on edge. The strongest Tuesday morning was felt as far away as Rome. Damage was also reported in Rome where, among other things, small cracks appeared in the ceiling of the Saint Eustache church, and the marble of a street lamp near the Vatican was misaligned.

For some, the disaster will resonate acutely today -- All Souls' Day, when Italian families traditionally visit cemeteries to remember their dead relatives. Cemeteries were heavily damaged in the stricken villages, with coffins spilling out of the built structures that are typical in Italy.

"Here the apocalypse happened," said Giuseppe Caponecchi, a 54-year-old entrepreneur from Castelluccio. "But we're stronger than the apocalypse."

