Shoplifter steals sportswear from Little Rock store, points gun at witness, police say

A shoplifter stole Nike apparel from a Little Rock sporting goods store and pointed a gun at a man trying to stop the theft Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officer David Wilson arrived at Academy Sports, 11400 W. Markham Street, around 4:45 p.m. to investigate a robbery, according to a Little Rock police report.

Wilson spoke with a witness who said he watched an unknown person enter the business with a large purse and take several gray Nike sweatshirts to the dressing room, the report said.

The police report said it was unknown if the assailant was a man or a woman, though the quoted witness indicated it was a woman.

The witness told police the shoplifter came out wearing one of the sweatshirts, and the purse bulged with what looked like other merchandise, the report said.

He tried to confront the shoplifter outside the store, and the person pulled a Leatherman tool out of a pocket before dodging him, the witness told police.

The assailant then got into a white 1993 GMC sports car and pulled out a silver semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at him, the witness told police.

The shoplifter stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has a gold tooth and three teardrop tattoos near the left eye, according to the description on the report.

Officers searched the area for the car and the assailant. No suspect was named on the report.