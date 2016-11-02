Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 02, 2016, 11:55 a.m.
PHOTOS: Little Rock woman with stage 4 cancer fulfills wish, becomes officer for a day

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:51 a.m.

jazmin-crossley-tries-on-a-police-jacket-with-the-help-of-two-officers-from-the-little-rock-police-department

PHOTO BY EMMA PETTIT

Jazmin Crossley tries on a police jacket with the help of two officers from the Little Rock Police Department.

Jazmin Crossley, 21, of Little Rock became an honorary officer for a day, thanks to the Little Rock Police Department.

A Little Rock resident with stage 4 cancer fulfilled her long-held wish of becoming a police officer Wednesday morning.

While surrounded by family and cradling her nephew, police told 21-year-old Jazmin Crossley that she "earned the respect and admiration" of the community and proclaimed her an honorary police officer for the day.

A handful of Little Rock officials huddled around her as she tried on an official police badge, hat and jacket. Lt. Steve McClanahan read a congratulatory letter from Police Chief Kenton Buckner, and officers swapped tales about their most exciting times on the job.

Jazmin's mother, Sedina Crossley, said her daughter, who has brain tumors, would make a fantastic police officer, mostly because of her kind heart. Strung up behind Jazmin were rows of medals she earned at Special Olympics events, and she's a member of the Hospice Angels Foundation, her mother said.

Sedina Crossley said that even at her sickest, Jazmin always asks how her mother is doing.

"She's kind, caring, always thinking of others and has a heart of gold," she said.

