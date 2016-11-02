PHOTOS: Little Rock woman with stage 4 cancer fulfills wish, becomes officer for a day

A Little Rock resident with stage 4 cancer fulfilled her long-held wish of becoming a police officer Wednesday morning.

While surrounded by family and cradling her nephew, police told 21-year-old Jazmin Crossley that she "earned the respect and admiration" of the community and proclaimed her an honorary police officer for the day.

A handful of Little Rock officials huddled around her as she tried on an official police badge, hat and jacket. Lt. Steve McClanahan read a congratulatory letter from Police Chief Kenton Buckner, and officers swapped tales about their most exciting times on the job.

Jazmin's mother, Sedina Crossley, said her daughter, who has brain tumors, would make a fantastic police officer, mostly because of her kind heart. Strung up behind Jazmin were rows of medals she earned at Special Olympics events, and she's a member of the Hospice Angels Foundation, her mother said.

Sedina Crossley said that even at her sickest, Jazmin always asks how her mother is doing.

"She's kind, caring, always thinking of others and has a heart of gold," she said.