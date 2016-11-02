Home /
Style: 50 restaurants to keep mouths full at Silent Sunday
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.
On Sunday, the Arkansas School for the Deaf has a message: “Skip breakfast,” Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.
It’s the best way to get the most out of the school’s Silent Sunday fundraiser, now in its 27th year, is to come in with stomach (and stretch pants) prepared. About 50 locally owned restaurants set up tables at the event.
