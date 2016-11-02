Clark Bagel
Babe Hurt
George Hubs
Tom Shank
Mae Stew
Oliver Hydra
Johnny Acorns
James Agency
Peter Resells
ANSWERS
Clark Gable
Babe Ruth
George Bush
Tom Hanks
Mae West
Oliver Hardy
Johnny Carson
James Cagney
Peter Sellers
Food on 11/02/2016
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Anagrammed surnames
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Super Quiz: Anagrammed surnames
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.