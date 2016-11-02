Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 02, 2016, 1:52 a.m.
Super Quiz: Anagrammed surnames

This article was published today at 1:45 a.m.

  1. Clark Bagel

  2. Babe Hurt

  3. George Hubs

  4. Tom Shank

  5. Mae Stew

  6. Oliver Hydra

  7. Johnny Acorns

  8. James Agency

  9. Peter Resells

ANSWERS

  1. Clark Gable

  2. Babe Ruth

  3. George Bush

  4. Tom Hanks

  5. Mae West

  6. Oliver Hardy

  7. Johnny Carson

  8. James Cagney

  9. Peter Sellers

Food on 11/02/2016

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Anagrammed surnames

