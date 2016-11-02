UCA board selects new president

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees voted Wednesday night to appoint Houston Davis as its next president.

Davis, 43, is interim president of Kennesaw State University in the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw, Ga.

The board selected him over three other finalists: Len Frey, 53, vice chancellor for finance and administration at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro; Nagi Naganathan, 60, dean and engineering professor at the University of Toledo in Ohio; and Darrell Parker, 58, dean and economics professor in the College of Business at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C.

UCA’s current president, Tom Courtway, 63, is retiring from the position. He was UCA’s interim leader twice before being officially named president in December 2011.

Davis has been interim president at Kennesaw State University since June. The research university has 34,900 students and four campuses, including one in Italy, according to his resume. He was executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at the University System of Georgia in Atlanta from May 2012 through May of this year. Among his previous positions was vice chancellor for academic affairs from July 2007 through April 2012 at the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education in Oklahoma City.

UCA is the fifth largest public university in Arkansas. The enrollment is 11,487, down 2.3 percent from the previous fall.

