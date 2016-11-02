Home /
'Vote Trump' painted on wall of fire-damaged black church
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:35 a.m.
GREENVILLE, Miss. — Authorities say a fire has partially damaged a black church in Mississippi, and television images show "Vote Trump" spray-painted on an outside wall.
Fire Chief Ruben Brown told The Associated Press that firefighters found flames and smoke pouring from the sanctuary of the Hopewell M.B Church just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
He said the sanctuary sustained heavy damage, while the kitchen and pastor's office received water and smoke damage. He said investigators don't know yet if it is a case of arson.
Brown said there was also a political message spray-painted on the side of the church but would not say what the message said.
"Vote Trump" is clearly visible in images of the church broadcast on television sites.
jaywills says... November 2, 2016 at 11:22 a.m.
Golly, I seem to remember just a few days ago a story about a Democrat dirty tricks team that was inciting violence at Trump rallies, from which the DNC had to distance itself. Prolly nothing like that.
