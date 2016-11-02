Work on overpass to shut NLR street

Replacement of the Union Pacific Railroad overpass on Arkansas 365 in North Little Rock will require the temporary closure of Parkway Drive through next week, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Parkway will be closed underneath the overpass from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily beginning today and lasting until Nov. 10, weather permitting. The closure will not be in place on Saturday or Sunday, the department said.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure via Arkansas 365, also called MacArthur Drive. This closure will allow the contractors to set the structural steel and decking over Parkway, the department said.

Metro on 11/02/2016