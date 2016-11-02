Work on overpass to shut NLR street
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:10 a.m.
Replacement of the Union Pacific Railroad overpass on Arkansas 365 in North Little Rock will require the temporary closure of Parkway Drive through next week, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
Parkway will be closed underneath the overpass from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily beginning today and lasting until Nov. 10, weather permitting. The closure will not be in place on Saturday or Sunday, the department said.
Traffic will be detoured around the closure via Arkansas 365, also called MacArthur Drive. This closure will allow the contractors to set the structural steel and decking over Parkway, the department said.
Metro on 11/02/2016
Print Headline: Work on overpass to shut NLR street
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Work on overpass to shut NLR street
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.