Suicide blast kills 9 on Nigeria road

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — A car bomb targeting a military checkpoint on a road leading to Nigeria’s northeastern city of Maiduguri exploded Tuesday, killing all nine people in the vehicle, police and witnesses said.

Those killed were the driver and passengers in the explosives-laden minivan, said police Deputy Superintendent Victor Isuku, blaming Boko Haram extremists.

The van ran off a rural road and blew up shortly after turning onto the tarred main road near Gubio town in a “massive blast,” said truck driver Habib Isa. Gubio is 60 miles northeast of Maiduguri, the birthplace of Boko Haram and headquarters of the military campaign to halt the insurgency.

Tuesday’s explosion follows four suicide bombings in three weeks in Maiduguri, which is home to refugees from Boko Haram’s insurgency. Two of those suicide bombers tried, but failed, to enter a camp housing more than 16,000 refugees.

Philippine push kills 70 militants

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military said Tuesday that it has killed 70 Abu Sayyaf militants and captured 32 others in an offensive that began in July against the group, which is accused of kidnapping sailors from neighboring countries for ransom.

Military spokesman Col. Edgard Arevalo said 28 government troops have died and nearly 100 have been wounded in one of the largest military campaigns against the militants in the southern island provinces of Sulu and Basilan.

At least 34 militants have surrendered, he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte flew Monday to Sulu to rally the troops and give medals to six soldiers wounded in the latest fighting in Sulu’s Patikul and Indanan towns, which killed at least eight Abu Sayyaf gunmen, Arevalo said.

Troops were ordered to “continue to intensify the conduct of operations and maintain the momentum,” Arevalo said.

U.N.-forces head in S. Sudan fired

UNITED NATIONS — Secretary-General Ban Kimoon fired the commander of the peacekeeping force in South Sudan on Tuesday after an independent investigation sharply criticized the military response to deadly attacks in July on a U.N. compound housing 27,000 displaced people.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced the dismissal of Kenyan Lt. Gen. Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki shortly after the investigators’ report was released.

South Sudan has been riven by ethnic violence since shortly after it gained its independence from Sudan in 2011.

A confidential U.N. report said the deadly fighting in July was directed by the highest levels of President Salva Kiir’s government. Among the targets were the U.N. peacekeeping base known as U.N. House and the adjacent camp where about 27,000 displaced civilians had sought safety.

The investigators recommended that “peacekeepers, commanders and relevant troop contributing countries should be held accountable for failures to protect” civilians.

Dujarric told reporters that Ban asked “for the immediate replacement of the force commander.”