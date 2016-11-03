1 Arkansas county to correct ballot mistake

FORREST CITY — The St. Francis County Election Commission has voted to approve several steps to correct a mistake in which some residents of State Representative District 49 were given a ballot without the race for House representative seat listed on it.

The Times-Herald reported that the commission had received complaints from affected voters, but commissioners believed at the time that the problem was due to confusion over a prior redrawing of the district's boundaries.

Commission chairman Chris Oswalt said after an investigation, it was determined that the voters did live in the district. Oswalt said the 66 affected voters should be given the opportunity to vote in that particular race, and he made six recommendations to fix the issue, including notifying the affected voters that they will be able to return to the courthouse to vote for a House representative.