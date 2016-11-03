4 things to know about Arkansas-Florida

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Credibility, at least for Florida — which has no wins this season over an opponent that is currently ranked. While Arkansas is also unranked following a 56-3 drubbing at the hands of No. 11 Auburn two weeks ago, the Razorbacks are the first SEC West team the Gators have faced, and their only losses are to the Tigers, No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Texas A&M.

KEY MATCHUP

Arkansas' passing attack vs. Florida's secondary. The Razorbacks are third in the SEC in passing, gaining 256.4 yards per game though the air. Meanwhile, the Gators — led by a combined seven interceptions by defensive backs Jalen Tabor Quincy Wilson — are second in the country in pass defense (134.4 passing yards allowed per game).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida: LB Jarrad Davis. What the Gators lack as playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, they make up for on defense. Davis, the senior who leads Florida with 40 tackles, four tackles for a loss and had three quarterback hurries and breakups, had 15 tackles in a win over Vanderbilt last month and should have opportunities to handle a struggling Arkansas offensive line.

Arkansas: QB Austin Allen. The junior injured his right knee after a low tackle by Auburn's Carl Lawson two weeks ago, and Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema said he likely wouldn't have played if Arkansas had played last week. Following the bye week, Allen — who is tied for the SEC lead with 20 touchdown passes — is now 100 percent.

FACTS & FIGURES

Saturday's game marks the 24th time Bielema has faced a ranked opponent in his first 47 games with the Razorbacks ... Florida has never lost to Arkansas since the school joined the SEC in 1992 ... The Razorbacks lone win over the Gators came in the 1982 Bluebonnet Bowl. Arkansas has allowed 21 sacks this season in eight games, more than the 14 it allowed in each of the previous two seasons.