ABC's Notorious cutback signals cancellation

Make a note: The new fall season is fully settled in and there are 16 series airing on the broadcast networks during prime time tonight. Each one is a brand spankin' new episode.

Back in the day, Thursday night was second only in importance to Sunday because it was on Thursday that the younger viewers advertisers were attempting to reach were planning their weekend movie and a dinner dates. Networks would schedule their best and brightest on Thursday.

The most successful run on Thursdays was NBC's "Must-see TV" comedy lineup that came after Cheers and ran roughly from 1993 to 2006. It included Friends, Frasier, Seinfeld, Scrubs, Just Shoot Me, Wings and Will & Grace.

I wrote last week that up to that point all this season's freshman shows had avoided the early pink slips that usually begin to appear around this time. That's no longer the case.

ABC has taken a look at its Thursday lineup and decided to cut back Notorious from 13 episodes to 10. The legal/crime drama which stars Piper Perabo and Daniel Sunjata, airs at 8 p.m. today following Grey's Anatomy and just before How to Get Away With Murder.

Granted, an episode cut is not an immediate cancellation, but it is the series' death knell. Networks package their programs in hopes of attracting an audience early in the evening and holding on. Notorious, which started slowly to generally mediocre reviews, is not keeping the lead provided by veteran Grey's Anatomy, and it's dragging down Murder along with it.

As the episodes run out, Notorious should quietly fade into oblivion toward the end of the month. This is only the first casualty of the 2016-2017 season. There will be plenty more.

• The Walking Dead. Are you still watching? Was that bloody season premiere more than you could take? Did the series cross the line?

The final figures are in for the Oct. 23 Season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead and they are impressive. It looks as if the Season 6 cliffhanger worked, because 17 million tuned in to find out who was going to be killed off by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat Lucille.

Walking Dead won the night. More people watched the episode than Sunday's usual No. 1 show, Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The season premiere had more viewers than all previous episodes except the Season 5 premiere in 2014. The Walking Dead remains TV's top-rated show in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults ages 18 to 49.

On top of that, the Oct. 23 post-Walking chat show, The Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, earned 7.6 million viewers -- the most in its history. It was a special 90-minute episode featuring much of the cast and served as the tearful farewell for the dearly departed Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun).

Sorry, spoiler alert status has long expired.

But in the graphic gore of killing off two favorites, did The Walking Dead also kill off a sizable portion of its audience?

Dispatching scores of cartoonish zombies is one thing, but to show the bludgeoning deaths of human-on-human mayhem is another.

One reader emailed me labeling the episode "violence porn." Another, who had reached his gore threshold, said it was the final straw and added, "I'm finished with the series."

Entertainment Weekly quotes executive producer Greg Nicotero as saying, "I guarantee you that there are people who are done with the show. It's unfortunate if that's really what's going to happen because the show still has a tremendous amount to offer."

The numbers will tell once we get the final results of last Sunday's decidedly lighter second episode. These days there are a number of ways to calculate ratings. There are the "live" ratings from the night an episode airs, then there are "live+3" and "live+7" which take into account DVR and On Demand viewings.

Some programs show a significant increase with the later viewing, others add little.

I predict the vast majority of viewers will stick with the series to see where it goes now that Rick has (seemingly) been broken by Negan. After all, fans have already waded through cannibalism, beheadings, amputations and crazy children who have to be put down.

"Just look at the flowers, Lizzie. Look at the flowers."

The Walking Dead airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on AMC.

The TV Column appears Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Email:

mstorey@arkansasonline.com

Weekend on 11/03/2016