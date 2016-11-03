Arkansas court hears case over birth certificates for children of same-sex couples

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Supreme Court justices are questioning whether it's up to them or the Legislature to rewrite the state's birth certificate laws after the legalization of same-sex marriage nationwide.

The court Thursday heard arguments in a lawsuit over whether married same-sex couples can have the names of both spouses on their children's birth certificate without a court order.

An attorney for the state said a Pulaski County judge went too far by striking down part of the state's birth certificate law as unconstitutional and said changing the law regarding artificial insemination would address most of the concerns. Three same-sex couples sued the state last year to amend their children's birth certificates after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down gay marriage bans nationwide.