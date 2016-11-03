Arkansas court won't reconsider ruling on medical marijuana

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won't reconsider its decision to disqualify a medical marijuana proposal from the ballot after thousands of votes had already been cast for next week's election.

In a 5-2 ruling Thursday, justices denied a petition to rehear its ruling that blocked state officials from counting any votes cast for the proposal, known as Issue 7. The court ruled last week that the campaign behind the measure did not follow state law regarding paid canvassers.

The court's ruling leaves a competing medical marijuana proposal as the only valid one on the ballot. That measure, Issue 6, had not been disqualified.

Arkansas voters narrowly rejected legalizing medical marijuana four years ago.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.