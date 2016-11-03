Home /
Woman's shoes stolen off feet at Little Rock park, police say
By Emma Pettit
A Little Rock woman says her shoes were stolen off her feet Wednesday by a man she owed money to, according to a police report.
The 28-year-old victim told police she was sitting in Pettaway Park in the 500 block of East 21st Street around 4:10 p.m. when a man she knows approached her, according to the Little Rock Police Department report.
The woman told police the man "struck her in the face with a closed fist," according to the report.
When she fell to the ground, the man pulled off the victim's navy blue Air Jordans and then got into a silver vehicle and left, the report said. The woman told investigators she owed the man $15, police said.
Authorities searched the area but did not make an arrest.
The man named in the police report as a suspect had not been arrested as of Thursday morning, according to the Pulaski County jail inmate roster.
Four people were hospitalized after a shooting took place a few blocks away from the robbery later Wednesday evening, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
The incidents do not appear to be related, but detectives are still investigating the cases, said Little Rock police spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman.
