Beyonce glitters, Brooks a winner at CMA's 50th

Beyonce conquered a stage she's never performed on: The singer sang her twangy song "Daddy Lessons" alongside the Dixie Chicks at the Country Music Association Awards on a night celebrating the organization's 50th anniversary.

It was the first time Beyonce, who is from Houston, performed at the country awards show, and the performance also marked a return for the Dixie Chicks, who hadn't attended the CMA Awards in some time.

"Everybody get on your feet. Put your hands together," Beyonce told the crowd Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Beyonce sported a sheer champagne-colored dress that plunged in the center and layered pearls around her neck. Faith Hill sang along, Trisha Yearwood clapped and Miranda Lambert moved side to side during the song, which the Dixie Chicks also have covered at their live shows.

A mix of classic and contemporary country stars kicked off the show with 12 performances to celebrate its milestone anniversary, including Randy Travis, Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood, Charley Pride and Merle Haggard's youngest son, Ben. Brad Paisley, Roy Clark, Alabama, Charlie Daniels, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Alan Jackson and Dwight Yoakam also helped start the show, singing songs like "Mama Tried" and "Forever And Ever, Amen."

Later in the show, Jason Aldean sang Brooks & Dunn's "Brand New Man" with the duo; Garth Brooks and Yearwood, who are married, performed a medley together; and Little Big Town sang their new song, "Better Man," which was written by Taylor Swift.

Garth Brooks was awarded the night's top award, entertainer of the year.

Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and newcomer Maren Morris were the overall leaders with five nominations each. Church won album of the year for Mr. Misunderstood, released as a surprise album at last year's awards ceremony.

"I'm not sure what's better -- winning the award or Faith Hill fixing my tie," said Church, who was presented the award by Hill.

Stapleton won male vocalist of the year and music video of the year, for "Fire Away."

Morris, who moved the needle this year with her album Hero, won new artist of the year; she hit several high notes before strumming her guitar to perform the hit, "My Church."

"Y'all! I can't win this award right after performing -- I'm going to fall apart," she said onstage. "Last year, I sat across the street at a bar and watched this show. I never thought as a songwriter I'd be standing here today."

Paisley and Underwood, returning as hosts for the ninth time, told jokes about politics, WikiLeaks, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's breakup and more.

"We're so sick of politics, we don't even care who wins," they sang in harmony. At one point, Paisley called Underwood a "nasty woman," a reference to a comment made by Republican Donald Trump about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

A number of celebrities were in the audience, including Matthew McConaughey, Peyton Manning, Jennifer Garner, Olivia Newton-John, Nicole Kidman, and the Final Five Olympic gymnasts: Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian.

Thomas Rhett won single of the year for "Die a Happy Man," taking home the first award of the night.

"I gotta first thank the Lord ... my lovely wife in the blue dress; she was the full inspiration of this song," said Rhett, adding that he cried during the opening number with Brooks, who was sitting near him.

Lori McKenna won song of the year for writing Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind," a tune she said was based on a prayer she wrote for her five children. McKenna co-wrote Little Big Town's megahit "Girl Crush," earning a Grammy Award this year and last year's song of the year honor at the Country Music Association Awards.

"I have a job in this town because of this guy's wife, Faith Hill," said McKenna, who was escorted to the stage by McGraw.

Miranda Lambert, George Strait and Kenny Chesney, who earned the Pinnacle Award, also performed. Little Big Town won vocal group of the year and Brothers Osborne vocal duo of the year, while Dierks Bentley and Elle King's "Different for Girls" won musical event of the year.

Information for this article was contributed by Kristin M. Hall of The Associated Press.

