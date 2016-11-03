Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, November 03, 2016, 10:09 a.m.
Bielema would like to play SEC East teams more frequently

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 9:23 a.m.

arkansas-safety-deandre-coley-tackles-missouri-running-back-marquise-doherty-during-a-game-friday-nov-27-2015-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas safety De'Andre Coley tackles Missouri running back Marquise Doherty during a game Friday, Nov. 27, 2015, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema has a 2-4 record against SEC East teams in his four seasons.

The Razorbacks started 0-4 against the East under Bielema, with losses to Florida and South Carolina in 2013 and losses to Georgia and Missouri in 2014. Arkansas won at Tennessee and beat permanent crossover-rival Missouri last season.

The Razorbacks have not played traditional SEC East also-rans Kentucky and Vanderbilt during Bielema's tenure.

Bielema suggested Monday that it would be "pretty cool" if the SEC adjusted its crossover schedule to where a team in the West would play all seven SEC East teams during a four-year span.

"With that one crossover, I don't understand why you don't just go rotate through the other six opponents and make it consistent," Bielema said.

Asked if he'd like to add a conference game to play more SEC East teams, Bielema said, "Uh, no. I'm quite good where we're at."

Jackabbott says... November 3, 2016 at 9:54 a.m.

What a hypocrite>? Support Saban, a true winner, and go to a 9 conference schedule instead of going out and buying wins against teams like Acorn a&m.

