Bielema would like to play SEC East teams more frequently

— Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema has a 2-4 record against SEC East teams in his four seasons.

The Razorbacks started 0-4 against the East under Bielema, with losses to Florida and South Carolina in 2013 and losses to Georgia and Missouri in 2014. Arkansas won at Tennessee and beat permanent crossover-rival Missouri last season.

The Razorbacks have not played traditional SEC East also-rans Kentucky and Vanderbilt during Bielema's tenure.

Bielema suggested Monday that it would be "pretty cool" if the SEC adjusted its crossover schedule to where a team in the West would play all seven SEC East teams during a four-year span.

"With that one crossover, I don't understand why you don't just go rotate through the other six opponents and make it consistent," Bielema said.

Asked if he'd like to add a conference game to play more SEC East teams, Bielema said, "Uh, no. I'm quite good where we're at."