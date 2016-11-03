Home /
Bielema would like to play SEC East teams more frequently
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 9:23 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema has a 2-4 record against SEC East teams in his four seasons.
The Razorbacks started 0-4 against the East under Bielema, with losses to Florida and South Carolina in 2013 and losses to Georgia and Missouri in 2014. Arkansas won at Tennessee and beat permanent crossover-rival Missouri last season.
The Razorbacks have not played traditional SEC East also-rans Kentucky and Vanderbilt during Bielema's tenure.
Bielema suggested Monday that it would be "pretty cool" if the SEC adjusted its crossover schedule to where a team in the West would play all seven SEC East teams during a four-year span.
"With that one crossover, I don't understand why you don't just go rotate through the other six opponents and make it consistent," Bielema said.
Asked if he'd like to add a conference game to play more SEC East teams, Bielema said, "Uh, no. I'm quite good where we're at."
Jackabbott says... November 3, 2016 at 9:54 a.m.
What a hypocrite>? Support Saban, a true winner, and go to a 9 conference schedule instead of going out and buying wins against teams like Acorn a&m.
