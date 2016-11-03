Brooks Ellis, Jeremiah Ledbetter invited to NFLPA game

— Two Arkansas players have been invited to play in the 2017 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Linebacker Brooks Ellis and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter were invited to play in the game earlier this week, Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema said Thursday.

Ellis is Arkansas' leading tackler this season with 57, including four for loss. He also had a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown during a win at TCU.

Ledbetter has 31 tackles this season and leads the Razorbacks with 3.5 sacks. Ledbetter has also forced a fumble.

The Senior Bowl is scheduled to be played Jan. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

CORRECTION: Bielema said the players had been invited to the Senior Bowl, but a university spokesman said he misspoke and meant the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.