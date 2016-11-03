Casino: Woman shown $43M jackpot actually won $2.25

NEW YORK — A New York City casino says its hands are tied after a malfunctioning penny slot machine displayed a nearly $43 million jackpot to a woman who actually won $2.25.

Katrina Bookman was playing the machine at Resorts World Casino in August when it displayed the big money payout. She said the casino later told her the machine had malfunctioned and offered her a steak dinner instead.

The maximum payout for the machine is $6,500. Resorts World told The Associated Press that the state gaming commission has said the casino can't legally pay Bookman even that amount because a malfunction voids all plays. The casino also says Bookman printed her $2.25 ticket before the incorrect amount was displayed.

Bookman's lawyer denies his client printed a ticket. He's threatening to sue.