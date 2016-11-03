Change in the weather signals time to change alarm batteries

DEAR ABBY: Fall is here and as we prepare for a change in the weather, it's also the time we turn our clocks back an hour from daylight saving time. Something that everyone also needs to change could save their lives. That "something" is the battery inside household devices that many take for granted -- smoke alarms, smoke detectors or carbon monoxide detectors.

In the U.S., three out of five home fire deaths are caused by fires in homes with no smoke alarms or WORKING smoke alarms. As a firefighter, I have seen these tragedies firsthand and believe it is my duty to make sure we lower this number. My mission is for no battery to go unchecked.

For the 29th consecutive year, Energizer and the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) are partnering to educate the public about fire safety by reminding consumers of the importance of checking and changing the batteries not only in smoke alarms, but also every device that helps keep us safe and relaxed in our homes.

Think about your smart thermostats, flashlights, home security systems and other critical devices. Many of them have a battery component that must be checked and changed in order to ensure home safety.

I cannot stress enough the importance of setting aside the few minutes it takes to ensure these devices are working. The IAFC also recommends REPLACING smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors every 10 years. Use the end of daylight saving time as a reminder to prioritize the safety of your home. This simple task protects your home and the people you cherish the most. -- FIRE CHIEF JOHN D. SINCLAIR, IAFC PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

DEAR CHIEF SINCLAIR: Thank you for the "timely" reminder to my readers. I urge all of them to learn more about the Change Your Clock, Change Your Batteries program by visiting energizer.com/homesafety.

And buy your replacement batteries now, so you can install them on Nov. 6 when you turn your clocks back.

DEAR ABBY: I am dating a great guy I have known for 10 years. We dated on and off, but always remained friends. We were friends during my marriage, the birth of my daughter and my divorce.

We are now dating again. I would like things to work out because he is such a great friend and great person. My 9-year-old daughter adores him, too. The problem is, I'm still having a sexual relationship with my ex-husband. The sex is great and I don't want to stop, but I'm afraid it will come back to haunt me.

I have been involved one way or another with both of these men since 2005. I'd like to just date the guy I am with, but our sex life isn't nearly as good as it is with my ex. I know I'm being selfish. What should I do? -- DIVIDED IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR DIVIDED: You may be divorced, but you are not free as long as you're having sex with your ex. Be as good a friend to the "great guy" as he has been to you and let him go so he can find a lady who values what he has to offer. Right now what you are doing is extremely unfair to HIM.

NAN Profiles on 11/03/2016