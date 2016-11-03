Cherokee Village resident a longtime volunteer

— In 2008, a tornado, a flood and an ice storm affected Cherokee Village and inspired Dianne NesSmith to see what she could do to help.

NesSmith, a Louisiana native who moved to Cherokee Village in 2000, spends her time volunteering with the American Red Cross and Mission of Hope, an organization that has both a food pantry and a homeless shelter for men.

For her efforts in the community, NesSmith won the E. Wilson Green Award in 2015, which honors a person or organization that has made outstanding contributions to the community.

With the American Red Cross, NesSmith is the captain of fundraising efforts for Izard, Sharp and Fulton counties, and she has led courses in the community.

“We have classes in shelter, first-aid classes, how to drive the emergency-response vehicle, disaster assessment for damage,” said NesSmith, a former hairdresser. “They’re usually held in a classroom with up to 15 people and hands-on.”

She said seeing others receive help to recover from natural disasters has been a highlight of working with the Red Cross.

“It’s such a great feeling [to be able to help] when someone has lost everything they’ve owned, that you can sit down with them and assess their needs, and [they can] walk out with a debit card and buy their own food and stay at a hotel for the first three days,” she said.

Leading courses for the Red Cross also allowed NesSmith to experience something out of her comfort zone, she said.

“If you’re not a public speaker and you’re not trained to be a speaker, to stand up in front of people and try to act like you know everything you’re supposed to be telling them, it’s kind of scary,” she said. “You never know when you’re going to get a question out of left field.”

At Mission of Hope, NesSmith volunteers her time three days a week as a store clerk who does “a lot of everything,” including stocking the shelves and sorting, she said.

Pat Clary, who nominated NesSmith for the E. Wilson Green Award, said that last year, NesSmith offered to help in any way she could for the town’s 60th-anniversary celebration.

“Dianne is one of those individuals who is always there but never self-promotes herself and is very humble about the difference she’s been able to make in the community,” Clary said. “When you think about the longevity with the American Red Cross, that’s admirable. She raises money; she supports community causes. She’s a great person.”

NesSmith said that even though she’s not from Arkansas, she calls Cherokee Village home.

“I love this community,” she said. “I’m from a city. One of the first times I knew I liked it here, I went to the post office, and a man held the door for me to go in. Before long, you’re just a part of the community because everybody’s so friendly. Most everybody here is from somewhere else.”

Clary said NesSmith is a one-of-a-kind community member.

“If she weren’t here, it would take five or six people to replace her because she does such a good job so quietly in the background,” Clary said. “You’re not really aware of everything that she does, but she’s a golden thread in the fabric of our community that holds so much together.”

NesSmith said that after retiring, some people find themselves bored, but volunteering has kept her busy and fulfilled.

“I have been so blessed all my life to have the things I’ve wanted and needed and the life that I’ve lived, and it feels good to give back,” she said. “You’re so busy making your life, and when I moved here, it was like, ‘OK, what do I do with the rest of my life?’ And volunteering has filled it. It’s the most worthwhile thing you can imagine.”

Staff writer Syd Hayman can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or shayman@arkansasonline.com.