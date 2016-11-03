COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Nov. 3

Gallery Exhibit and Reception

FAIRFIELD BAY — Blue Ribbon Beauties, a gallery exhibition of prize-winning entries from the 2016 Van Buren County Fair in the areas of photography, art and poetry, and a reception for the artists, will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center. Live music and refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will continue through Nov. 30. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Gem & Mineral Club Meeting

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Spring River Gem & Mineral Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at the Omaha Center. Dave Evans will present the program, Pura Vida in Costa Rica. He will show some of the geology, sights, animals, birds and outings that can be experienced in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama. The program is free, and visitors are welcome.

Nov. 4

Soup and Cornbread Luncheon and Bake Sale

SEARCY — The women of First United Methodist Church, 304 Main St., will host their annual Soup and Cornbread Luncheon and Bake Sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Pies, cakes, pastries, breads, cookies, candies, and jam and jelly will be available. Tickets at the door will be $8 for adults and $4 for children. All proceeds will go to CASA, Hope Cottage, Jacob’s Place, Good Samaritan and the Methodist Girls’ Home.

Flu Shot Clinic, Mammograms

NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport will host the Jackson County Flu Shot Clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the ASUN Center for the Arts; no appointment is necessary. There is no charge, but if patients have insurance, the Arkansas Department of Health will charge their insurance company for the vaccine. The St. Bernards Mobile Mammogram unit will be on-site to provide mammograms for women 40 and older who have not had one in the past year. Bring a driver’s license and an insurance, Medicare or Medicaid card. Patients may qualify for a free mammogram through the Breast Care Program.

Nov. 5

Bake Sale

BATESVILLE — Southside United Methodist Church will have a bake sale from 10 a.m. to noon. The church is on U.S. 167 across from Southside High School.

The SAME Cafe

SEARCY — The SAME Cafe will be open from 4-5:30 p.m. at the West Side Church of Christ, 709 W. Arch St., to anyone in the community who would like a free warm meal.

Lockhouse Orchestra Concert

SALEM — Put It on the Map, a concert featuring the Lockhouse Orchestra, will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the new Salem Civic Center at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Band members include John Parks, Jason Moser and Danny Dozier, all of Batesville. Presale tickets are $9 each, and the first 300 to purchase tickets will receive reserved seating in the front section. Tickets the day of the show will be $12 for additional seating and standing room only. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fultoncountyfair.org, at the Fulton County Fair office and at sponsor outlets. For more information, call (870) 895-5565.

Nov. 6

Lyon College Choir Concert

LITTLE ROCK — The Lyon College Choir, under the direction of Michael Ratty, will give a concert at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Westover Hills Presbyterian Church in Little Rock. Oriatti is an assistant professor of music at Lyon College in Batesville. A noon luncheon, followed by a presentation on the midcentury architectural style of the sanctuary by Mason Toms and Ralph Wilcox, will precede the performance. The concert, luncheon and presentation are free and open to the public.

Nov. 7 – Nov. 21

All Things Herbal Course

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will host All Things Herbal, a continuing-education course, from 5-8 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 7-21, in the Culinary Arts Classroom of the John E. Miller Education Complex. The course, taught by Laura Brush, will include lecture time, as well as hands-on gardening, growing and creating with herbs. The tuition is $35, or $30 for ages 60 and older. For more information or to preregister, contact Candace Killian at (870) 368-2003 or ckillian@ozarka.edu.

Nov. 8

Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — All retired school personnel are invited to attend a meeting of the Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association at noon at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. Help is needed with planning ways to protect the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System and its funds.

ONGOING

Food for Fines

SEARCY — The White County Regional Library System will offer Food for Fines during November at the Baldwin Memorial Library; the Lyda Miller Public Library; and the Goff, Bradford, Pangburn, Rose Bud and Searcy public libraries. For all accrued fines on an account to be forgiven, the patron needs to return all overdue items to the circulation desk, along with nonperishable, nonexpired food items. Each library branch will donate the food to a charitable organization. For more information, visit a White County Regional Library branch or call (501) 268-2449.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes will be offered at Ozarka College in four locations. Classes will meet in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call the college’s adult education department at (870) 368-2051.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will host the Children’s Story Time year-round, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event will include stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Upcoming

Literacy Project Informational Meeting

MELBOURNE — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project will have a brief informational meeting at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in Room 106 of Ozarka College-Melbourne’s new Student Services Center. The organization teaches adults who are learning to read and speak English and relies on trained volunteers to provide one-on-one tutoring for its adult students. To better serve Izard County, a two-hour training session will follow for those who would like to volunteer. For more information, call (870) 793-5912, email info@oflp.org or visit www.oflp.org.

Farm to Table Dinner & Silent Auction

BATESVILLE — Montessori Christian Academy will host its second annual Farm to Table Dinner & Silent Auction fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Parish Hall and garden at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 424 E. Main St. The Garden Girl Cheryl Anderson will partner with chef Sidney Jones and local farmers to create the menu and cook for the event. Musical entertainment will be provided by Christian and Megan Baxter. Tickets, at $65 each or $500 for a table of eight, can be purchased at The Garden Girl and More, The Pinto Coffee and Comida or from students’ parents. For more information, see the school’s page on Facebook, or contact Kelly Oster at kellyoster@hotmail.com or (870) 569-8080.

Veterans Appreciation Day

BEEBE — Arkansas State University-Beebe will host a Veterans Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Owen Center Gymnasium. The public is invited to attend the event and honor veterans for their service. As a Military Friendly School, the ASU-Beebe Veterans Appreciation Day will also have information regarding educational benefits and services available. Vendors and activities will be provided, and door prizes will be given away. Refreshments will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Abe Chambers in the Student Success Center at (501) 882-4434, or visit www.asub.edu.

Art Show Sale

SEARCY— The Creative Arts Society and the Women for Harding Crafts will present their Art Show Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Educational Building at the White County Fairgrounds, 802 Davis Drive. Admission is free. The sale will include original paintings, ceramics, woodwork, photos, jewelry and crafts. Teachers may bring student artwork from 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Work can be picked up after 3 p.m. Nov. 12. Artists who want to take part in the show can set up from 7-9 a.m. Nov 12. There is a $40 booth rental fee.

Surviving the Holidays Support Group

CABOT — Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 S. Pine St., will offer a GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays support group from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 19 in the church’s Fellowship Hall. The free group, for those who are grieving the death of a loved one, will provide helpful tips for surviving social events and help participants discover how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions and how to find hope for the future. For more information or to preregister, call (501) 941-2563 or (501) 605 8082 or email sondramarg@gmail.com.

Jeans and Jewels Benefit

LONOKE — Lonoke County Safe Haven, a domestic-violence shelter in Lonoke County, will host its third annual fundraising gala, Jeans and Jewels, at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Pinnacle Lodge in Lonoke. The event will feature live entertainment, dancing, food and drinks, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are available for $65 each. Gold and Silver sponsorship levels are also available. Proceeds will benefit the shelter and victims of domestic violence. For more information, call Rowanne Osmun at (501) 951-1298 or visit LCSH’s event page on Facebook by searching “3rd Annual Jeans and Jewels.”

Blood Drive

BATESVILLE — A Southside Community Blood Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Mount Zion Lodge, 985 Batesville Blvd., across from the airport.

