ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

TODAY

Fall fundraiser

Food from Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe and entertainment by Arkansas Chamber Singers soloists will be on tap for the Chamber Singers' "T.G.I.Fall Fundraiser," 6:30 p.m. today at the Lobby Bar, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $50. Call (501) 377-1121 or visit ar-chambersingers.org/events.html.

Learned Ladies

The Ouachita Baptist University theater arts department will stage The Learned Ladies by Moliere in an English translation by Richard Wilbur, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Monday-Tuesday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Verser Theatre at OBU, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. Tickets are $10. Call (870) 245-5555 or visit obu.edu/boxoffice.

FRIDAY

Piano recital

Pianist Youmee Kim, an assistant professor of piano at Ohio University, will give a recital titled "A Journey Around the World," 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The program: Kim's arrangement of "Amazing Grace" and the traditional Korean song "Arirang"; Three Irish Legends by Henry Cowell; tangos by Carlos Gardel, Igor Stravinsky and Astor Piazzolla; Five Pieces for Piano, op.34, by Paul Ben-Haim; and the Sonata No. 2 by Roberto Scarcella. Admission is free. Call (501) 569.3294 or visit ualr.edu/music. Students from UALR and the Little Rock area will perform with Kim during a master class, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall.

History 'sandwich'

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's next "Sandwiching in History" tour, noon Friday, will visit the John F. Weinmann House, 2214 S. Battery St., Little Rock. Admission is free; participants should provide their own lunches. Call (501) 324-9880, email info@arkansaspreservation.org or visit arkansaspreservation.org.

Organ recital

Organist Weston Jennings will give a recital at 8 p.m. Friday at St. Luke Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, under the aegis of the Central Arkansas Chapter, American Guild of Organists. The program will include Sonata No. 3 in A major, op.65, by Felix Mendelssohn; Organ Concerto in a minor, BWV 593 (after Vivaldi), and "Allein Gott in der Hoh sei Ehr," BWV 676, by Johann Sebastian Bach; the Prelude and Fugue in B major, op.7 No. 1, by Marcel Dupre; and works by Louis James Alfred Lefebure-Wely, Edwin Lemare and David Conte. Admission is free. Call (501) 753-4281.

'Campin' Out'

The Joseph Pfeifer Kiwanis Camp will hold its first "Campin' Out" fundraiser, featuring food, drink, music and a silent auction, 6-9 p.m. Friday in the River Market Pavilions, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Proceeds fund the camp's Alternative Classroom Experience, summer camp, honor camp, counselor in training program and other outreach programs. Tickets are $50 in advance only; call (501) 821-3714, email camp@pfeifercamp.com or visit pfeifercamp.com.

Good works

"Cantos From the New Pantheon," an exhibit of paintings, drawings and mixed-media works by Randall M. Good, goes on display with a Hot Springs Gallery Walk reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs. The artist will be present to discuss his work and will also give a gallery talk titled "The Necessity of Wonder," 1 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit will be up through Nov. 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday or by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Ceramic pieces

"What Remains," ceramic pieces by Aaron Calvert, professor of art and the director of the Russell Fine Arts Gallery at Henderson State University, goes on display Friday in the Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery, Moses-Provine Hall, Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia. The exhibition will be up through Dec. 2. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Call (870) 245-5129.

SATURDAY

Chili fundraiser

The Amboy Neighborhood Association will hold its "Chili Cook-Off FUNdRaiser" on Saturday at Amboy United Methodist Church, 311 E. Military Drive, North Little Rock. Chili teams can prepare and cook on site (arrive between 8:30 and 9 a.m.) or prepare ahead of time. Rules are informal: Chili can be meat, vegetable or both; it should look, smell and taste good; beans and other fillers are allowed. Entry fee is $5; sign up and find rules and details via email, amboynanews@aol.com. A panel of local celebrities starts official judging at 11 a.m. From 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., chili kits ($3), consisting of bowls and spoons, will go on sale to the public. Hot dogs, chips, beverages and desserts will also be available for sale. Call (502) 321-9617 or (501) 771-2113.

Mural lecture

Brad Cushman, gallery director at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, will give a lecture titled "The Struggle of the South by Joe Jones," on the preservation of an Arkansas mural depicting lives of sharecroppers, 1 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., Little Rock. A seated luncheon precedes the lecture at noon in the church's fellowship hall; tickets are $20 and attendance is limited to 160. Visit fpcbradcushman.eventbrite.com.

Fashion, talent show

Actors, dancers, models and vocalists will take part in the Fame Showcase on Saturday at the Maumelle Performing Arts Center, Maumelle High School, 100 Victory Lane, Maumelle. The production, modeled after the TV competition show The Voice, will consist of two parts: Fame Jr. (ages 5-14), noon-2:30 p.m., and Fame Main Stage (ages 15-25), 4-7 p.m. Cash prizes of $500 each (totaling $1,000) will be awarded to winners in each division. Tickets are $20. Visit Eventbrite.com. For more information, visit fameshowcase.com.

Folk Center awards

The Ozark Folk Center State Park will hold its first Music and Dance Awards, 7 p.m. Saturday in the Music Auditorium at the park, 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View. The show's format will be similar to televised awards shows, with performances by Folk Center musicians and dancers between the awards presentations, which include Best Male and Female Performers, Best Male and Female Dancers, Best Youth Performer, Best Newcomer and Music Volunteer of the Year. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Call (870) 269-3851 or visit OzarkFolkCenter.com.

SUNDAY

Islamophobia talk

Rabia Chaudry, co-producer and co-host of Undisclosed and the public advocate for Adnan Syed, the man at the center of the popular podcast Serial, will speak about Islamophobia and her book, Adnan's Story: The Search for Justice After Serial, for the Central Arkansas Library System's inaugural Betsey Wright Distinguished Lecture, 2 p.m. Sunday the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. A reception precedes the lecture at 1:30; a book sale and signing will follow. Admission is free. Call (501) 918-3024 or visit cals.org.

'Flashing Winds'

The North Little Rock Community Concert Band will close out its 2016 concert season with "Flashing Winds," 3 p.m. Sunday at the Patrick Henry Hays Center, 401 W. Pershing Ave., North Little Rock. The program will include Flashing Winds by Jan Van der Roost; Suite No. 1 in E-flat major by Gustav Holst; Midway March by John Williams; Edwin Franko Goldman's Cheerio March; and Duty, Honor, Country, a salute to U.S. veterans based on the text of Gen. Douglas MacArthur's retirement speech with retired Army Chaplain James Robnolt as narrator. Rico Belotti will conduct. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-2576 or visit nlrcommunityband.com.

Siberian virtuosos

Siberian Virtuosi, 11 violinists and a pianist, will perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Lily Peter Auditorium, Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, 1000 Campus Drive, Helena-West Helena, part of the Warfield Concert Series. The program will include arrangements of the Toccata & Fugue in d minor and the second movement ("Air on the G String") from the Suite No. 3 in D major by Johann Sebastian Bach; Scherzo for violin and piano by Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky and Magic Melodies from Tchaikovsky Ballets; Navarra by Pablo de Sarasate; Hora Staccato by Grigoras Ionica Diinicu; the "Sabre Dance" from Gayane by Aram Khachaturian; Vocalise by Sergei Rachmaninoff; Scherzo & Tarantella by Henryk Wieniawski; and works by Manuel de Falla, Johann Strauss Jr., Johannes Brahms, Antonio Vivaldi, Antonio Bazzini, Jean Sibelius and Astor Piazzolla. Admission is by free ticket. Make reservations online at warfieldconcerts.com. For more information, call (404) 697-7197.

TICKETS

Henley at Robinson

Tickets -- $99.50 and $160 -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for a 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 concert by Don Henley at Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

