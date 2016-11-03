Fast Forward

Next week

Big apple: Pieces of New York go on display in Little Rock for the 48th Collectors Show and Sale, Nov. 11-Jan. 8 at the Arkansas Arts Center, East Ninth and Commerce streets. The show features works culled from New York galleries. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

Next month

Big jingle: Christmas in the capital kicks off in grand style with the Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade, 3 p.m. Dec. 3 from Second Street and Broadway to the state Capitol. This year's grand marshal is Olympic gold medalist Jeff Henderson. After the parade, everyone is invited to stick around for the lighting of the Capitol's lights and a fireworks display at dark. Call (501) 904-5228 or visit holidaysinlittlerock.com.

Weekend on 11/03/2016