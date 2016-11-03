Fire in Arkansas home fatal to 3 children, hospitalizes woman

A 7-month-old baby and 2-year-old twins died early Wednesday in Cash after the house they were living in caught fire, police said.

A woman living in the home was airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis for treatment of severe burns, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said.

Police did not release the identities of the victims or survivors Wednesday, and a Regional One Health spokesman said the hospital could not release information about the woman's condition unless a reporter provided the name of the woman.

Boyd said he did not know whether all of the people living in the house were related, but Cash Police Chief Paul Slagley said he believed all were.

Cash Fire Chief Randy Watkins said one of the residents was Jarred Jones, who was married to a woman who lived at the home, and they had six children. The couple had moved to Cash from Trumann a few months ago after their house in Trumann also caught fire, Watkins said. They were planning to move again because of high utility bills at their home in Cash, Watkins said.

Watkins arrived at the fire just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and spent several hours with a couple of dozen other firefighters trying to extinguish the blaze.

"It's just hard to put in words right now," Watkins said.

Officials did not release a cause of the fire, but Boyd said the electricity had been turned off to the home and candles were being used.

Crews were called to the fire at 786 County Road 157 just after midnight. The house, which was home to four adults and seven children, was "totally engulfed" in flames, according to Slagley.

"When the whole structure is fully involved when you pull up to the scene ... it's hard to put it under control," Watkins said, noting that the house consisted of 8,000 square feet of space.

At least six volunteer fire crews -- including from Cash, Valley View and Bono -- worked for several hours to extinguish the blaze, officials said.

Slagley said the fire was put out by 6 a.m., but Boyd said it rekindled all morning and still was not completely out as of about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"The house is a total loss," Boyd said.

News of the fire spread Wednesday morning, and many people posted condolences on Facebook and Twitter. Red Cross Arkansas tweeted that volunteers and staff members were standing by to help.

American Red Cross workers went to the scene and met with survivors, said Pam Knapp-Carver, executive director with the American Red Cross in Jonesboro.

"Our caseworkers are working with the family and providing immediate needs," she said. "We will be providing mental health services and health services if needed."

She added that the organization would work to make sure that the family has shelter, sufficient food, clothing and any medications that might be needed.

Slagley said he believed the survivors would spend the night with family members. Knapp-Carver said she could not confirm the specific details of the case because of confidentiality concerns.

Metro on 11/03/2016