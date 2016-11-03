Springdale man sentenced for child porn

FAYETTEVILLE -- Richard Blaine Gamblin, 22, of Springdale was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release on one count of knowing receipt of child pornography.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified Homeland Security Investigations and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce in April that an individual who lived in Northwest Arkansas uploaded images of child pornography to an online storage account, according to the plea agreement.

A search warrant was executed at Gamblin's home. Police seized multiple digital devices that contained child pornography. Gamblin admitted to owning the seized equipment and downloading child pornography. An examination of his computer revealed more than 100 videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Gamblin was indicted by a federal grand jury in May and pleaded guilty in July.

The sentencing hearing took place before U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case.