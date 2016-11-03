Hardy couple transfer shop ownership

— For Dale and Liane Maddox of Hardy, the next step is a new venture, not retirement.

As of Tuesday, Dale and Liane are no longer owners of Hardy Pottery, a 36-year art staple in Hardy. The couple will establish a workshop called Old Dog Pottery on Petit Jean Mountain in Morrilton, and ownership of Hardy Pottery has been transferred to Tami Burns, who owns Jades Boutique in Hardy.

Dale and Liane met at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, where they both majored in art. The couple married in 1979 and opened Hardy Pottery in 1980.

“We had always determined that we wanted to have our own shop. We wanted to make pottery for a living,” said Liane, a Mountain Home native.

Dale said there is always something that goes into a potter’s kiln that comes out as a surprise.

“The most interesting thing is you literally make something out of raw materials,” he said. “You take clay, which is a really basic material, and you shape it into something that’s going to become a product.”

Hardy Pottery features pottery created by the couple, along with artisan jewelry and artwork from artists across the country. In the store’s early days, it was smaller and filled with art created by the Maddoxes and friends from Arkansas State.

“From there, it sort of progressed to out-of-Arkansas crafts and more into American-made crafts,” Liane said. “I began to introduce jewelers and woodworking and prints, and things like that got a little broader to where now it is all of that — blown glass, plus other types of home decor that aren’t necessarily [locally] made.”

Hardy Pottery has been up for sale since this spring, Liane said, and the couple were determined to move on from owning the business by autumn. Since many locals didn’t want to see the business end, Burns agreed to become its new owner.

Liane said her love for pottery began as a teenager.

“I started making pottery when I was in high school, and my mother had a lot of interest in pottery,” she said. “She didn’t make it, but she seemed to be collecting some pieces. I don’t know that that’s what I was initially drawn to in the arts because I always fancied two-dimensional work, but from the moment I sat down at the potter’s wheel, I just sort of fell in love with that.”

Liane said running a business with a spouse has been a beneficial experience and that while she and Dale sometimes create pottery separately, they also work together on projects.

“We work together on a lot of things, such as glazing and design. We talk about it a lot, and I love that,” she said. “We learned to work together early in our relationship, and each one of us has our own separate duties, and we’ve kind of fallen into that. We’re like peas and carrots: One does not work well without the other.”

Liane said Hardy Pottery has allowed her to see customers’ children grow up to become customers, too.

“We do have a lot of local traffic, we have a lot of regional traffic, and we have repeat customers from states away who come here to visit Hardy on a regular basis,” she said. “[We’ve seen] little children in strollers [who are] now grown-ups with children of their own, and they’re now collecting pottery.”

The former owners have also met people from different backgrounds because of the retirement community in the area, Dale said.

“That’s kind of unique for a small town,” he said. “I’ll say that most people who are here didn’t grow up here.”

Dale and Liane will continue to produce pottery for Hardy Pottery.

“We’re looking forward to putting all our energy into making pottery, enjoying grandchildren, gardening, maybe traveling some,” Liane said.

Dale said he hopes Burns will continue to keep the creative spirit of the store but that she will also put her own spin on Hardy Pottery.

“With the nature of retail, inevitably, things are going to change because the market changes, and different home-decor items change,” he said. “I hope we’re able to do even more interesting pottery for [Burns] because we’ll have a little more time to spend on pottery production than we have in the past.”

Liane said she will miss the creativity that comes with running a retail store and the friends that she has made in Hardy.

“I don’t think we plan to retire, and I don’t think potters ever do,” Liane said.

