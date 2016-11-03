Homeowner says footage shows burglars ransacking house, having sex

HOUSTON — A Houston woman says a surveillance camera at her new condo shows a female burglar accompanied by a male partner had sex on her bed and that the female thief tried on her clothes and left wearing her lingerie.

Trisha Magee said the duo also fled with jewelry and purses after spending about three hours ransacking her place just a day after she moved in.

Magee told Houston television station KTRK that she's horrified and disgusted. She said the female burglar treated her closet "like her own shopping mall."

She said the break-in at her place in Houston's Heights area near downtown won't ruin the excitement of a new home but has left her "for sure" with one unexpected new piece of furniture to buy — a bed.