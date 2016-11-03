Happy birthday. You know what you want, but you're also open to better ideas.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your elastic heart will go to the far reaches and then snap back home. Because as much as you are capable of loving those far away and very different from you, the ones close to you need you more.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take the pressure off. Save the hard goals for another day. When you go in with the intention of having fun, you're more likely to hit a few of your other intentions along the way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're a giver. You would never shoo the breadbasket away without asking everyone else at the table if they wanted some.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Love can sneak up and startle or it can sidle up like it's always been there. Love is sure to change tones over and over for anyone who stays in long enough. Does it really matter who says "I love you" first?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Maybe they won't like you when you're mad, but when you get mad the very last thing you care about is whether or not they like you. In this regard, and in many others, it all works out today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The best thing to strive for today (maybe the only thing worth striving for all week) is personal improvement. The worst thing to strive for is perfection, with approval coming in at a close second.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Very impatient people are the definition of uncool. You'll help yourself stay out of the category by planning ahead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Of course it's rude not to call people back, but it's maybe worse to engage in the inevitable conversation that would happen were you to confront instead of avoid the person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Generally speaking, people don't learn by talking. There's great potential to soak up exactly what you've been wanting to know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's funny about realizations. Sometimes they aren't so "real" after all, especially if they come when tired or stressed or intoxicated.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can't believe all you hear, or, in today's case, all you experience. As for the commotion that topples uncontrollably over this day, history will balance the tale, reveal its layered interest and also its usefulness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll be drawn to the winding, shady path. First of all, it's cooler. Secondly, there's more mystery when you don't know what or whom you'll find around each bend.

Weekend on 11/03/2016