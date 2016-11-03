Iraqi forces secure gains in Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq -- Iraqi special forces mopping up in territory seized in eastern Mosul killed eight Islamic State militants Wednesday as residents fled to safety from nearby areas and men shaved the beards they were forced to grow while the extremists were in control.

Consolidating the gains in the area lays the groundwork for the troops' next stage of operation: entering Mosul's more urban central neighborhoods, a densely built-up zone likely to contain booby traps and roadside bombs.

That could mean house-to-house combat and might take weeks, if not months, with the city center about 6 miles away.

The area's deputy "emir" was sprawled on a central street, shot and killed by soldiers when he tried to approach them in an explosives-laden vest. Residents watched as the body, wearing a military uniform, was dragged away past an Abrams tank.

A man the troops identified as the deputy's superior was arrested and taken away in a military vehicle. He wore Afghan-style clothing popular among jihadis and a red kaffiyeh.

Six other militants were killed in a tunnel in the neighborhood, Lt. Col. Muhanad al-Timimi of the Iraqi special forces said in an interview.

For Hassan Hussein, a 22-year-old father of two, the day marked a fresh start.

"Today I feel like a new man, especially after shaving for the first time in two years," he said. "My face feels cold!"

The Islamic State enforces a strict code on public dress and appearance in territory it controls, with men required to have long beards, and women ordered to wear a niqab -- a face veil and full-body covering over their clothes, under threat of lashings and fines.

Hundreds of civilians cleared out of the adjacent neighborhood of al-Samah, some carrying white flags. The women still wore the niqab, although many had removed their face veils and one took off the full-body covering entirely. The men retained their long beards.

Special forces went house to house in Gogjali throughout the day, while soldiers searched the road for any explosives left behind by the jihadis. Only sporadic gunfire and artillery could be heard.

Gen. Abdul-Ghani al-Asadi, commander of the counterterrorism forces, said a curfew had been imposed in the neighborhood.

"We fear that Daesh militants could attack," he said, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State.

"So, for the safety of the families, we ask them to stay inside their houses," he said, speaking in the town of Bartella, about 9 miles behind the front lines.

Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil said no further advances had been planned for Wednesday because high humidity and clouds obscured the view of aircraft and drones -- a key component to the operations provided by a U.S.-led coalition.

Farther south, where progress has been slower, Federal Police forces captured four villages outside the Hamam al-Alil area, more than 19 miles from Mosul, the army said. The largest is Min Gar, about 6 miles west of Hamam al-Alil, said spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool.

Mosul is the last major Islamic State stronghold in Iraq, and driving the militant group from the city would be a major blow to the survival of its self-declared "caliphate" that stretches into Syria. The Islamic State seized Mosul and other territory in 2014, routing the much larger Iraqi military, which had been neglected and demoralized by corruption.

Concern over the fate of civilians caught up in the fighting in and around Iraq's second-largest city has been growing. Residents reported that Islamic State militants were rounding up thousands of people as human shields or killing those with suspected links to the security forces.

The Norwegian Refugee Council warned that more than 1 million civilians trapped in Mosul "are in grave danger" as Iraqi troops advance. The aid group, which works with refugees and internally displaced people, said about 18,000 Iraqis have fled their homes since the Oct. 17 start of the Mosul operation.

Adama Dieng, special adviser to United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on the prevention of genocide, expressed concern over "the increasing risk" of sectarian violence or revenge attacks in the Mosul campaign, especially where state-sanctioned Iraqi Shiite militias are approaching Sunni communities.

"Any kind of retaliatory violence against individuals on the basis of their membership of a specific group is unacceptable," he said in a statement Tuesday.

Political rhetoric on the matter has been heating up, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned recently that Turkey would be closely monitoring Shiite militias' behavior in northern Iraq and seeking to safeguard the rights of ethnic Turkmens there. Erdogan said the Iraqi Shiite militias could prompt a Turkish response if they "terrorize" the Iraqi-Turkmen town of Tal-Afar.

On Tuesday, Turkey's defense minister said his country was preparing for "all kinds of possibilities" as it began deploying tanks and other vehicles to the border town of Silopi.

In a televised speech later Tuesday evening praising the Mosul operation, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi played down an escalation.

"We don't want war with Turkey. We do not want confrontation with Turkey," he said. But if it happens, "we are ready."

Information for this article was contributed by Sinan Salaheddin and Brian Rohan of The Associated Press.

