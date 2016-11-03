Islamic State group leader rallies his fighters in Mosul

IRBIL, Iraq — The leader of the Islamic State group has released a new message urging his followers to keep up the fight for Mosul as they defend the city against a major offensive aimed at routing the militants from their last urban stronghold in Iraq.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's rallying cry came in a sermon-like recording, more than half an hour long, distributed by the militant group's al-Furqan media arm late Wednesday. It was not clear when the recording was produced. Al-Baghdadi's whereabouts are unknown.

Iraqi special forces stormed into Mosul's eastern outskirts Tuesday after two weeks of advances through surrounding Islamic State-held territory. They continued to consolidate their foothold in the eastern district of Gogjali despite a pair of attempted car bomb attacks on their positions Thursday.

The city of more than 1 million people and the surrounding territory fell to the Islamic State fighters during the militant group's surprise attack in June 2014. Al-Baghdadi visited the city soon after the takeover, and from inside Mosul declared an Islamic caliphate that at one point covered nearly a third of Iraq and Syria.

In his recording, al-Baghdadi rallies his fighters — especially in Mosul — and calls on them to obey orders while remaining resilient and steadfast.

"Oh you who seek martyrdom! Start your actions! Turn the night of the disbelievers into day," he says, according to a translation provided by the SITE Intelligence Group, a U.S. organization that monitors militant activity online, which reported the al-Baghdadi recording first.

"Totally decimate their territories, and make their blood flow like rivers," al-Baghdadi also says.

Hours after his call, an explosives-laden vehicle sped out of an Islamic State-controlled area in Mosul and attacked Iraqi special forces positioned in the city's easternmost Gogjali neighborhood Thursday. The special forces fired a rocket that blew up the car, killing the attacker.

A second suicide attacker also emerged from the same area, the more central Samah district, Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil said, but that vehicle managed to get away. Islamic State fighters were also using explosives-laden drone aircraft, he said, adding that the militants had deployed two since the previous night but that both had been destroyed.

Troops in Mosul are stationed in the far east of the city, and have yet to push deep into the densely packed urban areas less than 1 mile away.

