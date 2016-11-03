Home /
Judge orders no votes be counted in one Arkansas city's mayor recall
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:30 a.m.
HUGHES — A circuit judge has ordered that election officials not count votes in a ballot measure seeking the recall of the Hughes mayor.
Circuit Judge Kathleen Bell ruled Tuesday that the petition to put the recall on the ballot was not certified in a timely manner. According to the Times-Herald newspaper, the petition to recall Mayor Grady Collum was submitted Aug. 10 and certified on Aug. 22.
In September, Collum sued, citing a state law that says recall petitions must be filed between 91 and 105 days before the general election. The petition to recall Collum was filed 90 days before the election.
Bell's judgment notes that the measure was not certified within a 10-day window as required under election law.
