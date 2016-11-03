Jury set in trial of ex-officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A jury made up mostly of white people was seated Wednesday for the murder trial of a white former South Carolina officer whose fatal shooting of a black man was recorded by a bystander.

A jury of six white men, five white women and one black man will hear the case of Michael Slager, who is charged with murder in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott as Scott fled a traffic stop in North Charleston.

The images of Slager repeatedly shooting Scott in the back as he tried to run away inspired many others to record encounters with police since then, and both officer-involved shootings and slayings of police have drawn more attention.

The jury was seated after two days of qualification, as authorities apprehended a suspect in the killings of two Iowa officers who were shot while sitting in their patrol cars. Testimony also began Wednesday in the Ohio murder trial of a white officer who fatally shot a black man.

In the Slager trial, the defense struck nine potential jurors, including seven members of minority groups.

Some of those reasons for the strikes were: not having a good understanding of English, expressing anti-gun sentiments, and in one case, a potential juror is a friend of the medical examiner, who is expected to testify.

Figures released by the clerk of court in Charleston County show that of the pool of 75 qualified jurors from which the jury was selected, 16 are black, or just over 20 percent. Figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show the black population of the state and the county is about 28 percent.

Opening arguments are expected today after Judge Clifton Newman heard motions late Tuesday.

He denied a defense request to dismiss the indictment against Slager.

The defense argued that charging Slager in state court violates constitutional protections against double jeopardy. Slager also faces trial next year in federal court on several charges, including violating Scott's civil rights.

Newman ruled that Slager has been afforded all the due process ensured by the laws of South Carolina. And he ruled that to dismiss the indictment based on grounds of double jeopardy, he would have to "overrule well-established doctrine."

The judge also denied a defense motion to move the trial out of Charleston County.

The court did not immediately take up another motion to keep a cellphone clip of the event out of the trial.

Slager's attorney Andy Savage, in a motion Tuesday called the video "prejudicial, inflammatory and factually deficient." He said bystander Feidin Santana took it from 137 feet away and not from the officer's perspective. The clip also is "obscured or blurry and thus confusing," the motion said.

Slager, 34, faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder. Scott was shot after being pulled over for a broken taillight.

