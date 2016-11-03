Kelly and Geremia to play Hibernia Irish Pub

The Little Rock Folk Club will present Alan Kelly and Steph Geremia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hibernia Irish Pub in Little Rock. Admission is $15, $10 for members of the military, $8 for students with ID cards and free for accompanied children age 12 and younger.

Kelly, based in Galway, Ireland, is a renowned piano accordion player and Geremia, now living in Ireland but originally from New York, sings and plays flute, soprano saxophone and whistle. Together for a decade, the two musicians play as a duo and also as members of the Alan Kelly Gang.

Kelly released a debut album, Out of the Blue, in 1997, and Geremia released her own album, The Open Road, in 2009, and it won Folk World magazine's "Top 10 Traditional Album" award that year. She has toured with The Chieftains and Eddi Reader.

Little Rock Folk Club, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 663-0634,littlerockfolkclub.org

...

Leyla McCalla will perform at 8 p.m. today at South on Main in Little Rock. Admission is $28.25 or $20.25.

McCalla, a New York-born Haitian-American living in New Orleans, sings in French, Haitian Creole and English, and plays cello, guitar and tenor banjo. She joined the Carolina Chocolate Drops to play cello in 2012. In 2013, she released a debut album, Vari-Colored Songs: A Tribute to Langston Hughes, which was named Album of the Year by the London Sunday Times and Songlines magazine. She released her second album, A Day for the Hunter, A Day for the Prey, in May.

Her trio consists of Daniel Tremblay on banjo, guitar and vocals; Free Feral on viola and vocals; and McCalla on vocals, cello and banjo.

South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com

...

Chuck Mead will perform at 9 p.m. today at the White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $7.

Mead, who was a founding member of alternative country band BR549, later went on to become the musical director for the Broadway show Million Dollar Quartet in 2011. He then created Chuck Mead & the Grassy Knoll Boys and in 2014, the group released the album Free State Serenade.

Big Piph & Tomorrow Maybe, along with opening acts Snipes and Virtghost, will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

Touche Amore, along with opening acts Tiny Moving Parts and Culture Abuse, will perform at 8:30 p.m. today at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $17.95.

The Velcro Pygmies will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10.

The "Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute" will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10 general admission, $15 for seating and $20 for "VIP."

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

repeat repeat will perform, along with opening act Sattakota, at 9 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $8.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Jimmy Lynn's Psychedelic Velocity will perform from 10 p.m. Friday to 1:30 a.m. at the Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

Chapter SOUL along with special guest, Big Damn Horns, will perform from 10 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. Admission is $7.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

...

The Gunshy and opening acts Joe Myside and the Sorrow and Midwest Caravan will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

Notice to Quit, along with opening acts Nitepup and Julie Lucille, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.

Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com.

Weekend on 11/03/2016