Knives needed, man says after choking on Popeyes chicken
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:18 a.m.
GULFPORT, Miss. — A Mississippi attorney is suing Popeyes after he says he choked when he had to eat a piece of fried chicken with his hands because a knife wasn't included in his drive-thru order.
Paul Newton Jr., who filed the lawsuit this week, says the only utensil he was given last November at the Gulfport restaurant was a spork.
The lawsuit states that because Newton didn't receive a plastic knife, his only option was to hold the chicken breast with his hands and tear off pieces with his teeth, causing him to choke.
The lawsuit says Newton underwent emergency surgery to remove the piece of chicken from his throat.
Along with knives for all drive-thru customers' orders, Newton is also seeking financial compensation and punitive damages from several defendants.
LR1955 says... November 3, 2016 at 10:46 a.m.
This ambulance chaser never learned the proper way to eat fried chicken. Probably was eating while driving too.
Delta123 says... November 3, 2016 at 11:27 a.m.
Choking? Chicken? Coincidence? I think not.
